Couple faces life for school shooting

An academic and his ex-wife face multiple terms of life imprisonment for a school shooting last year that killed four staff members at Osmangazi University in western Turkey.

Volkan Bayar gunned down the deputy dean, two lecturers and a secretary-general of a faculty at the university located in the city of Eskişehir on April 5, 2018 inside the campus, allegedly on a personal feud with the victims. An indictment against Bayar and his former wife Saadet Aylin Yağan were approved by a court and the couple will appear before the court next month.

The indictment against the shooter included a recording of a phone conversation the killer kept. The recording includes remarks by Bayar who says he will "murder for her" and would be "in prison for life." Prosecutors are asking for four instances of aggravated life imprisonment for Bayar and Yağan on charges of murder and incitement to premeditated murder.