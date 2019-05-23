Turkey publishes Quran translation in Amharic

Turkey's Diyanet Foundation (TDV) has published the Muslim holy book Quran with Amharic translation for Ethiopian Muslims.

Some 15,000 copies will be distributed to the Muslims once the publication is completed with the cooperation of Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs as part of the project, "Let my gift be the Quran," Cemil Alıcı, the religious services adviser at the Turkish Embassy in the capital Addis Ababa, told Anadolu Agency (AA). Alıcı said 6,000 of the copies will be distributed in the holy month of Ramadan.

The work, which is supported by the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, is of great importance for Muslims as the translation of the Quran in the country's official language Amharic is not widespread.