Heat wave from Africa to hit Turkey

It is getting really hot in Turkey after a mixed spell for most of spring. A heat wave from Africa will grip the country with temperatures rising between 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, starting today.

The country's inner regions will see the highest temperatures in May starting tomorrow, weather forecasters warn. The highest temperature for the capital Ankara will be 34 degrees and 31 degrees in Istanbul.

They will rise to 35 in İzmir in the west and 39 in Şanlıurfa, the southeastern province notorious for its dry weather. Temperatures will hit 38 in Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Kilis and Osmaniye and 36 in Denizli, Düzce and Malatya. Doctors warn people suffering from chronic diseases, children and the elderly not to be exposed to direct sunlight from 10:00 a.m. to 16:00 p.m.