4 arrested over 25-year-old murder of woman

Police have arrested the father, aunt, the aunt's husband and the cousin of a woman who went missing in 1994 for her murder.

The 23-year-old woman identified by her initials as S.Ç. went missing in Kocaeli, a northwestern city where she lived with her family. Police reopened the case recently upon suspicion that she might have been killed by her family over an extramarital pregnancy. Relatives were investigated again before police closed in on 10 suspects.

Four among them were arrested, and the father confessed that they decided to kill S.Ç. because of her extramarital affair. The father told police that he instructed his sister and her husband to help him with the murder, and S.Ç.'s aunt convinced her to visit her while her husband took S.Ç. to a forest and strangled her to death before burying her there. Police are now combing the forest in Istanbul looking for the body of the young woman who was pregnant when she was murdered.