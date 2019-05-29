'TIKA became symbol of Turkish solidarity, sharing'

The president of North Macedonia said Tuesday the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is emblematic of unity and fraternity with his country throughout the years.

"TIKA has become the symbol of spirit of Turkish solidarity and sharing throughout the years and it is not only towards the Turks or Muslims, but towards all my citizens regardless of their ethnicity, religion or language," President Stevo Pendarovski told a fast-breaking meal, or iftar, hosted by the group in Skopje.

Pendarovski thanked the agency for its contributions, including reaching out to the needy, children, sick and poor in North Macedonia through its various projects.

Turkey's Ambassador to Skopje Tulin Erkal Kara said TIKA has carried 1,000 projects in North Macedonia since 2005.

Recalling the Order of Merit, which was given to TIKA in March for its valuable activities in the country, Kara said the agency would continue projects to contribute to the development and welfare of "brotherly North Macedonia."

Among the attendees were North Macedonia's Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska, State Minister Elvin Hasan, as well as MPs, party leaders and representatives of Turkish institutions in North Macedonia.