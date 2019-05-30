Seljuk-era Blue Madrasa opens to visitors in Turkey's Sivas after restoration

The 748-year-old Blue Madrasa opened to visitors in central Turkey's Sivas province on Thursday after years of restoration.

The Blue Madrasa, named for its blue ceramic ornamentations, was built upon the order of Vizier Sahip Ata Fahreddin Ali of Seljuk Empire in 1271.

Madrasas are Islamic educational complexes and were commonly built in areas inhabited by Seljuk Turks and Ottomans.

Speaking to reporters, Regional Director of Foundations Cemal Karaca noted that the restoration works on the complex are nearly completed and it will be open to visitors from noon to 3 p.m.





Karaca said that besides the building's use as a museum, events such as conferences and seminars will also be held at the complex.

Restoration initially began in August 1997 on the madrasa complex, which is one of the most precious examples of Seljukian era architecture, by a group of academics from Istanbul Technical University's Faculty of Architecture.

Anatolia, which was ruled by the Seljuk Turks for about 250 years beginning in the 11th century, is home to hundreds of buildings that remained from that period, including mosques, inns, educational complexes and caravanserais. They are some of the most prominent symbols of the Turks' appreciation for commerce, fine architecture, hospitality, education, religion and social state.