Police seize marijuana cache in Turkey’s northern Samsun

Security forces seized a stash of drugs in an anti-smuggling operation in northern Samsun province in Turkey's Black Sea region on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics branch and public security units of the Çarşamba Police Directorate raided a property belonging to a suspect in the Esatçiftliği neighborhood of the Salıpazarı district.

Police seized a total of 3,114 cannabis roots in the suspect's house along with an unlicensed shotgun, unlicensed handmade pistol and a little amount of hashish.

The suspect identified as R.C. was detained on charges of "drug producing and trafficking."

Turkey, a transit country for drug smugglers working between Asia and Europe, is looking to curb domestic drug use. In 2014, the Turkish government launched "The Rapid Action Plan Against Drugs" to counter drug abuse and smuggling. Since then, Turkey has been fighting on multiple counter-narcotics fronts. It targets addicts through better rehabilitation and awareness campaigns. It also targets smugglers and small-time dealers with more operations carried out by newly-formed "narco teams" that especially focus on operations around schools and other places where the youth, the most vulnerable targets for drug peddlers, go.