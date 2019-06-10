Training plane crash kills 2 in southern Turkey's Antalya

Two people died in a plane crash in Antalya province in Turkey's Mediterranean region, officials said Monday.
Munir Karaloğlu, governor of the Antalya province, told Anadolu Agency that three people were also injured when a civilian training plane went down in the Manavgat district shortly after take off.
The pilot, retired Capt. Levent Arslan, died in the crash. He was a former Turkish military officer.
Ataberk Gökmen, a student of Istanbul Bilgi University, also died in the crash.
Another student of the university, Devrim Gün, is being treated at a hospital.
The cause of the crash is so far unknown.
There will be an official investigation, the governor added.