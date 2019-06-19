Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid to migrants in Bosnia

The Turkish Red Crescent has reached out to illegal migrants at Bosnia-Herzegovina's Bihac.

Illegal migrants, mainly from Asia and North Africa, recently settled at Bihac's Vucjak camp as they look to reach other European countries. They are fighting to survive in primitive tent camps located on top of a former landfill. Crews from the Turkish charity, acting upon a request by Bosnia's Red Cross, delivered 31 tents and kits containing kitchen utensils.

Rajko Lazic, secretary-general of Bosnia-Herzegovina's Red Cross told Anadolu Agency (AA) that some 1,000 migrants were settled in Vucjak but not all had a tent for accommodation. "There were only 60 tents," he said.

Lazic added that they need at least 100 tents for migrants. Suat Sokullu, the Bosnia-Herzegovina representative of the Turkish Red Crescent, said they were aiming to set up a large tent camp for migrants.

"We have tents with a capacity of 50 people. Tents we delivered today are capable of housing 150 migrants. We will also deliver beds for them on Wednesday [today]," he said. Sokullu added that they would also install water tanks at the camp. Hundreds of migrants, who were squatting in downtown Bihac, were recently transferred to the camp but the U.N. officials say the camp is "unsuitable for human habitation."

The U.N. office in Bosnia says the camp "poses very significant health and safety risks and is currently not equipped to accommodate migrants and refugees in accordance with international standards."

Bosnia-Herzegovina was largely free of the influx of migrants seeking a better life in Europe after arriving from conflict-ridden and poverty-stricken countries in the past four years but aggravating situations in their countries have forced thousands of migrants to take to northwestern Bosnia, which borders with Croatia.