10 migrants killed in accident in Turkey's Edirne

A van carrying migrants crashed in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, killing 10 and 30 others wounded early Wednesday.

The accident occurred in the Meriç district of the province when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

"A number of migrants were injured and hospitalized after the incident," the Demirören News Agency reported.

Initial reports said 11 migrants had been killed in the crash, but the death toll was later revised down to 10.

Ekrem Canalp, governor of Edirne province, went to the crash scene for inspection.

In a written statement, the governorate said that the suspicious vehicle failed to stop when warned.

"The vehicle driver didn't heed the gendarmerie warning telling him to stop and tried to make a fast escape only to hit a shop," the statement said.

Edirne, bordering both Greece and Bulgaria, has seen an influx of migrants seeking to cross into the European Union.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.