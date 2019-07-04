Man dies in bizarre plot to ditch job

A 24-year-old man was reportedly victim of a scheme he devised to escape working for community service he was sentenced to perform.

Zafer Kuzu, charged with inflicting injury in the eastern city of Erzurum, sought to skip the community service and apparently thought that the best way to do it was to get hospitalized.

Kuru instructed a friend to "shoot" and injure him after putting two pillows on his back, to deflate the shot. However, the weapon he and his friend chose for the self-injury was a shotgun firing buckshot and Kuzu was heavily injured when the friend shot him at close range. Police detained his two friends over the incident and F.Y., who is accused of firing the fatal shot, was arrested.