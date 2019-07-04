Unique hot air balloons color Cappadocia skies at festival

Dozens of hot air balloons have brightened up the skies above Cappadocia, a charming touristic hub famed for its fairy chimneys in Turkey as part of an international festival.

The Cappadocia International Hot-Air Balloon Festival is bringing together colorful balloons featuring various figures from nearly a dozen countries between July 3-7.





Over 10 countries — including the U.S., Spain, Britain, Brazil, and Mexico — registered for the event, organized by the Ürgüp district municipality in central Nevşehir province.

Domestic and foreign tourists, as well as locals, are showing great interest in the five-day festival.





Nevşehir Governor Ilhami Aktaş underlined the importance of the festival in terms of the region's promotion.

Stating that Cappadocia is the center of hot air balloon business, Aktaş said: "The much-awaited festival in Cappadocia kicked off yesterday night. As of today, flies will continue with the participation of various figures of hot air balloons."

"It is possible to see much better views than at other festivals held across the world," he added.





Cappadocia is prominent for its unique "fairy chimney" volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities, and houses carved into the rock, as well as its churches, chapels, and shelters used by early Christians fleeing the Roman Empire.

The region is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site.