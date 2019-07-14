Minibus overturns in northern Turkey’s Giresun, killing 5

A minibus carrying passengers returning from a trip to highlands in northern Turkey's Giresun province on Sunday steered off the road and overturned, killing five people and injuring six others.

The minibus carrying locals returning from the Karaovacık Highland went off the road in Ericek village in Espiye district and landed inside a creek.

Gendarmerie units and crews from the local Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) directorate are searching the area in case of a missing child, Erdoğan Turan Ermiş, deputy district governor of Espiye, told Anadolu Agency.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in the region.

In a similar accident again in Giresun, seven people were injured Saturday when a minibus carrying them to the Kümbet Highland in Dereli district went off the road and overturned.