15 killed after bus carrying illegal migrants overturns in Van, eastern Turkey

Fifteen people were killed and 27 were injured after a bus carrying illegal migrants overturned in eastern Turkey's Van province.

The accident occurred on the Van-Özalp highway, near Ipekyolu district's Erçek neighborhood after the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove off the shoulder, and the bus started to roll uncontrollably down the hill.

"The efforts to rescue the injured and their transfer to the hospital continues. So far, 15 people died, more than 20 others were injured," Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said, adding that the nationalities of the migrants were yet to be confirmed.

He also said many children and women were among the dead.

Ambulances and National Medical Research Teams (UMKE) teams were dispatched to the scene.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.