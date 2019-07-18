Şırnak governor Aktaş appointed as head of General Directorate of Security

Governor of southeastern Şırnak province, Mehmet Aktaş was appointed early Thursday as head of General Directorate of Security.

Aktaş was born in eastern Elazığ province in 1968. Graduating from the Public Administration department of Istanbul University's Political Sciences Faculty, he also received education in the United Kingdom to develop his English skills.

First being a district governor in central Aksaray province's Gülağaç, he later worked in eastern Malatya's Kuluncak, Hasköy district of eastern Muş province, northwestern Düzce's Cumayeri and northeastern Rize's Çayeli.

Before being appointed as governor of northwestern Karabük province, he also worked in several state institutions.

After serving in Karabük, he was appointed as governor of southeastern Şırnak.

Aktaş is married with three children.