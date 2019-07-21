Rescue efforts underway for 4 Turkish nationals kidnapped in Nigeria

Four Turkish citizens have been kidnapped in Nigeria and police are conducting a rescue operation, a state police spokesman said Sunday.

"Four Turkish expatriates were kidnapped at a drinking spot in Gbale village in the Edu local government area of Kwara State," said Okasanmi Ajayi, spokesman for Kwara state police.

A rescue operation has been launched to find the Turkish nationals and arrest the kidnappers, the spokesman said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, he said.

The four citizens are reportedly construction workers.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said it had no further information.

It is the second time within a week that Turkish nationals have been abducted in Nigeria.

Last week, 10 Turkish sailors were abducted off Nigeria when pirates attacked a Turkish-flagged ship bound to Abidjan city of the Ivory Coast from the Port of Douala in Cameroon.

By the latest incident, the number of Turkish citizens who were kidnapped in the country has risen to 14.

Kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria, with foreigners frequently targeted.