Turkey retaliates after YPG rocket hits Turkey's Ceylanpınar, wounding 5

A rocket fired late Monday from People's Protection Units (YPG)-held territory in Syria landed in the Ceylanpınar district center in Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province, injuring five people.

The Defense Ministry later said on Twitter that Turkish forces had responded to the rocket fire and had hit seven targets on the Syrian side of the border i self-defense.

The wounded civilians were transferred to the nearby Ceylanpınar State Hospital.

The Şanlıurfa governor's office said in a statement that the conditions of the wounded were stable. Extensive security measures have been taken in the Ceylanpınar where the rocket landed and an investigation has begun, it added.

Separately, three explosions hit areas controlled by Turkish forces and opposition forces within Syria throughout the day on Monday and two others hit after the rocket, according to a Reuters witness. One Syrian citizen who worked for the Turkish aid organization IHH was killed, civil defense in the area said.

The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a terrorist group recognized by Turkey, the U.S. and the E.U.

Since Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PKK/KCK/PYD/YPG and Daesh terrorists from northwestern Syria's Afrin, terrorists have indiscriminately targeted border provinces such as Kilis and Hatay's Reyhanlı district with rockets, killing scores of civilians and injuring dozens.