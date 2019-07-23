Another body found in flood-hit Düzce

Another body was found yesterday in Düzce, as the death toll from flash floods in the northwestern province keeps rising.

Search and rescue crews found the body of an unidentified young girl, who went missing last week. She was the third person to be found on a list seven people who were reported missing when the floods first hit.

Authorities were aware that a girl was missing but they were not aware of any further details.

Reports said the body, pulled out of rough terrain, will be transported to the Akçaoca Public Hospital's morgue by ambulance.

Düzce Gov. Zülkif Dağlı said all recovery and rescue efforts to find the missing people are ongoing.

"We are currently working with a team of 700 people and 318 vehicles. Our search team consists of 234 active workers, with helicopters and search vehicles at their disposal," Dağlı said.

Rescue crews from the Turkish Red Crescent, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and gendarme units have been mobilized to find the victims. Search dogs have also combed the area while helicopters and drones were dispatched to remote, mountainous areas of the region.

Unprecedented rainfall hit Düzce last week and floodwaters engulfed 124 villages in the province. More than 200 people were stranded in flooded areas and were rescued hours later.

The village of Esmahanım in Düzce's Akçakoca district, where a river linked to the Black Sea overflew its banks, was hit the hardest.

Seven people, including three children, went missing in the village on July 18.

Search and rescue efforts are focused on the river bed where waters receded following the flash floods. At least four more are reported missing as the search continues.