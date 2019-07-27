Turkish restaurant in Sweden targeted in attack

A Turkish restaurant in the Swedish city of Gothenburg was targeted in an attack, reports said Saturday.

The attack, carried out with an improvised explosive device (IED) took place at 2 a.m. on Saturday, restaurant owner Ismail Yücel told the Anadolu Agency.

Yücel said he learned about the attack after a restaurant worker who lives near the area heard about an explosion and called him.

"When we arrived at the restaurant police had cordoned off the area and were carrying out an investigation," Yücel said.

He noted that the masked assailants created the IED through the internet, then broke the windows of a theater nearby then threw it inside the restaurant.

No injuries have been reported as the restaurant was closed at the time, but there is material damage inside the compound, Yücel said.

Sweden is a strong draw for many migrants and about 15 percent of its population was born abroad. An estimated 100,000 Turks live in the Nordic country.

There has been an increase in the number of attacks targeting Muslims.

In June, a Muslim prayer room inside a hospital in the same city was targeted in an Islamophobic attack.

Last September, a mosque in the southern Swedish city of Orebro was burned to the ground in an arson attack. In December, an Islamic Cultural Center in the southern city of Saffle was the target of a homemade bomb attack.

Turkish mosques in Europe are often subject to attack, with Germany in particular notorious for a high number of attacks, ranging from arson attempts to the spray painting of hateful slogans and the throwing of parts of pigs, animals deemed unclean in Islam. A Turkish parliamentary committee investigating the targeting of mosques found some 297 attacks occurred between 2001 and 2014, mostly targeting Turkish mosques.