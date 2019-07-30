Printed media shrinking, men still in majority

As more companies adopt digital media, printed media in Turkey is shrinking in terms of employment figures. Meanwhile, it is still dominated by men who make up two-thirds of the workforce in the sector.

Figures compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) show the number of staff in printed media has declined 42% last year, compared to 2014 data and dropped to 46,497. The number of male employees decreased 52,4% in that four-year period while the number of women in printed media dropped 9,2% in the same period.

Newspapers and magazines employed a total of 29,165 men and 17,332 women according to last year's figures. More than 40,000 people were employed in publishing work while more than 6,100 were employed in printing and delivery parts of the business. Men were overwhelmingly employed in printing and delivery, at a staggering 83%. Only 1,040 women are employed in printing and delivery. However, the printing and delivery branch of printed media also saw a sharp decline of almost 80% in total employment between 2014 and 2018. Figures show 64% of newspaper and magazine employees are university graduates and more than 12,000 people in the sector were high school graduates. Most university graduates employed in the sector were women.