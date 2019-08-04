Giresun’s Blue Lake attracts tourists with its turquoise waters

Blue Lake (Mavigöl), which consists of four large and small lakes on the Göksu Creek in Giresun, draws the attention of tourists in the summer for its uniquely beautiful turquoise color.



Regarded as one of the leading landmarks in Kuzalan Nature Park, which has waterfalls, lakes, rivers and floodplain forests in an area of 482 hectares in Dereli district, Blue Lake impresses visitors with its natural beauty.



Located on the creek on the Giresun-Şebinkarahisar Road, Blue Lake is one of the frequent destinations for local and foreign tourists visiting the city.



Formed in the Göksu Creek, the only carbonated water of the Black Sea, due to the rocky structure of the basin, the lakes flow turquoise from June to December with the melting of the snow.



Blue Lake, made available for visitation due to studies carried out by the Nature Protection and National Parks Directorate, hosts nearly 5,000 visitors daily.



Murat Yayla, Kuzalan Nature Park operator, said that Blue Lake, turning turquoise seasonally, has become a favorite stop in recent years, adding the turquoise color of the water normally starts in late May, but that this period was extended this year due to rainy weather.



Yayla said that Blue Lake receives visitors from Turkey and abroad. "For example, all vehicles leaving Europe for the Mongolia Rally last week visited Blue Lake, which has now gained international fame," he said.



"Regional tours from Samsun to Trabzon come daily. Tour buses arrive on Saturdays and Tuesdays. Locals have shown great demand. Around 5,000 people visit Blue Lake daily," he said, adding that they expected the lake to attract about 40,000 people during Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha).



Esra Türkdönmez from Samsun said that the Blue Lake was a beautiful natural wonder located in the Black Sea region and recommended everyone see the place. "I also take amateur photos. We can find this color here in late July. Such color does not exist anywhere else," she added.