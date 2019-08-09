TİKA helps visually impaired in Bangladesh

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has reached out to visually impaired people in remote parts of rural southeastern Bangladesh.

TİKA donated some technical materials including "a braille printer and software, a computer and 10,000 pieces of braille paper," said the aid agency in a press release yesterday.

"Visually impaired people are now getting an education, training and working in many areas. They can be a good human resource for their society and can never be a burden for their families and society," said TİKA's country coordinator İsmail Gündoğdu at a handing over ceremony at the National Society of the Blind and Partially Sighted in the southwestern Khulna district.

Referring to the donation as gifts from the people of Turkey, he said: "We always support Bangladesh and we will continue our support."

He expected that such visits and gifts make the visually impaired people in Bangladesh very happy and help two countries improve friendly relations.