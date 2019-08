A team of students from the Güngören İTO Girls' İmam-Hatip School of Istanbul won the third spot at the Roboworld Cup in South Korea's Changwon on Friday.

It is the first award for Turkey at the international event.

The technology team of the school from Istanbul's working-class district of Güngören competed in the "Mission Impossible" category of the 24th edition of the event organized by the Federation of International Robosports Association (FIRA).