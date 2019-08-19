   
TURKEY
Wildfires destroy over 1,200 acres of land in western Turkey's Izmir

ANADOLU AGENCY
IZMIR, Turkey
Published 19.08.2019 14:37
Updated 19.08.2019 14:39
emDHA Photo/em
DHA Photo

Forest fires have consumed some 500 hectares (over 1,200 acres) of land in Izmir on Turkey's Aegean coast, an official said Monday.

On Sunday, the fires broke out in four different regions -- including two in the southwestern Muğla province and others in Izmir province, according to Agriculture and Forest Ministry.

Speaking to reporters in Izmir, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said that the fire in Karabağlar district of Izmir has so far destroyed some 500 hectares of forestland and firefighters are still battling to contain the fire.

AA Photo

The fire in Urla, Izmir was almost contained and the cooling work was underway, Pakdemirli said.

He added that fires in Bodrum and Milas districts of Muğla were widely extinguished with the efforts of a 1,500-strong team.

A total of 24 helicopters, 280 water tankers and 35 bulldozers were battling the flames, he added.

Some villages in the region were evacuated and four houses were partly destroyed due to the flames, Pakdemirli said.

DHA Photo

The official stressed that Turkey is among the best countries in firefighting, but it still needs to raise public awareness on the issue.

"Fires generally break out due to negligence and carelessness," he said, and underlined the harm caused in the wildlife, vegetation and the loss of trees.

No casualties have been reported yet.

