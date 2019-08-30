Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes western Turkey

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook western Turkey's Aydın province, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Friday.

The earthquake hit the Aegean Sea off Kuşadası district at 6:38 p.m., AFAD said.

It was also felt in nearby Izmir province and its districts, reports said.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active countries as it is situated on a number of active fault lines. In the most recent earthquake-related disaster, more than 600 people died in October 2011 in the eastern province of Van after a 7.2 magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks. The most potentially devastating fault line in Turkey is the Northern Anatolia Fault (NAF), where the Anatolian and Eurasian plates meet.