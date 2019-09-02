Turkish Red Crescent, Russia's Red Cross to join forces

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with Russia's Red Cross tomorrow. Red Crescent President Kerem Kınık and Russian Red Cross Society President Raisa Lukuttsova will sign the memorandum in Istanbul.

The deal is the latest effort by the Turkish Red Crescent, which has been cooperating with more nonprofit groups as it expands its international outreach.

The memorandum will cover a wide range of issues including joint humanitarian aid work, particularly in Syria's Idlib where the population suffers in the hands of regime attacks. The Red Crescent and Red Cross also plan to cooperate on disaster damage reduction work, social welfare and health programs.