Speed limit to increase on highways

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Tuesday that the government might increase the highway speed limit to 140 kilometers from 120 kilometers per hour.

Speaking in a radio interview, Soylu said that they would reconsider the speed limit once they decrease fatalities in traffic accidents "to a rate between 20% and 25%." Soylu said they already saw a 28.5% decline in fatal traffic accidents this year but they needed to have at least a stable rate to decrease the speed limit.

"Accidents now stem mostly from driver error rather than road conditions as this was the case in the past. Through these measures, we can further reduce fatalities and injuries," Soylu said.