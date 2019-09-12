4 killed, 13 wounded as PKK-planted bomb hits minibus in SE Turkey

At least four civilians were killed and 13 others seriously injured Thursday when the PKK terrorists targeted a vehicle carrying forestry workers with an improvised explosive in southeastern Turkey, the local governor's office said.

In a statement, the Diyarbakır Governorate said the terrorist attack occurred in the Kulp district at around 6 p.m. (0500GMT).

The PKK terrorists used improvised explosives to target the vehicle carrying the villagers who were heading to the forest to collect wood, the statement added.

Many medical and gendarmerie teams rushed to the scene of the explosion.

The 13 wounded civilians were taken to the Kulp State Hospital.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday night was updated on the attack by Diyarbakır Gov. Hasan Basri Güzeloğlu in a phone call.

The president expressed condolences for those killed in the attack and wished a speedy recovered to the injured. He said that all means would be employed to apprehend the perpetrators of the deadly PKK attack.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.