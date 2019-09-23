First lady takes Zero Waste Project to UN

First lady Emine Erdoğan will share Turkey's experience with the zero waste initiative with the world at a side event at the U.N. on Sept. 25. Erdoğan, who champions the massive recycling initiative everywhere she goes, is accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his trip to the U.S. where he will attend the United Nations General Assembly.

The Permanent Mission of Turkey to the United Nations will host the event titled, "Problems and Solutions in Sustainable Waste and Resource Management: Why National Initiatives Matter on Zero Waste" at the U.N. headquarters.

Mrs. Erdoğan will touch upon climate change and national projects to fight environmental challenges in her speech. Among other speakers of the event are U.N. Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif, professor Jeffrey Sachs, who heads Columbia University's Center for Sustainable Development, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for United Nations Environment Program Satya S. Tripathi and Dr. Naoko Yamamoto, the World Health Organization's (WHO) assistant director-general for Universal Health Coverage and Health Systems.

The event aims to highlight the innovative and transformative roles that governments play in supporting and applying national and local zero waste solutions. It also seeks to reiterate the call for international cooperation for a switch to resource management in circular economy from waste management in linear economy. The event will also discuss promoting public awareness on waste through campaigns and education seminars, to reduce waste and increase recycling and current status of Turkey's Zero Waste Project for a conscious and sustainable waste management. Several U.N. officials and first ladies from Bulgaria, Latvia, Serbia, Thailand, Honduras, Somalia, Haiti, Antigua and Barbuda and Kiribati will also attend the event.

Separately, first lady Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral talks with Inger Andersen, the executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and Svenja Schulze, the German minister of environment, nature conservation and nuclear safety.