Magnitude 5.0 earthquake in Mediterranean shakes Turkey's Muğla

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 03.10.2019 08:23
Updated 03.10.2019 08:55
Screengrab from USGS shows the location of the earthquake in the Mediterranean Sea.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck Mediterranean sea, off the coast of western Turkey on Thursday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake struck at a depth of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) at 7:44 a.m. local time (0444 GMT) off Greece's Rhodes island and 57-kilometer off Turkey's southwestern Muğla province.

The quake was felt in some districts of Muğla and in neighboring provinces.

Muğla Governor Esengül Civelek said no damage or injuries were reported.

Last week, Turkey's most populous city Istanbul was shook by a 5.8-magnititude earthquake, causing eight injuries and momentary panic across the city.

