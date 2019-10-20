Turkey supports Serbia's health department

Novi Pazar, the biggest city of the Sanjak region in Serbia that hosts a considerable Bosnian population, has received hospital beds from the Turkish province of Konya.



With the help of Necmettin Erbakan University and the Turkish Red Crescent, the Konya metropolitan municipality sent 400 hospital beds to a hospital in Novi Pazar.



Dentist Jusuf Sukurica, who studied in Konya during the'90s, gave a statement to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter, "The help made possible by Turkish Red Crescent's involvement has arrived from the Konya metropolitan municipality to our city."



He didn't forget to add the contribution of Necmettin Erbakan University's medical faculty to the cause.



Sukurica wished the continuity of the two cities' deep-rooted friendship, also stressing the importance that the hospital in Novi Pazar has on the Sanjak region's general health sector.



Sukurica, who is pursuing his professional career in Turkey after having graduated from Konya, also thanked İzet Salja, who is another graduate from Turkey that helped with the process.



Nevo Pazar hospital manager Meho Mahmutovic declared that they will be able to offer better quality care to their patients thanks to the beds, while ensuring that the assistance from Konya will keep on coming.