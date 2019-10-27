58 irregular migrants held in Turkey's Çanakkale

In total 58 irregular migrants were held in Turkey's western Çanakkale province, security sources said Saturday.

According to the local coast guard, the migrants were spotted in a dinghy off the coast of the district Ayvacık.

The group consisted of 31 children, 11 women and 16 men, all coming from Afghanistan. They were heading for the close shore of the Greek island Lesbos.

The migrants were taken to the provincial migration office.

In 2018, some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry. Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.