Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of the Republic

The 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey is being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in the capital Ankara on Tuesday morning to mark the historic day.





On Oct. 29, 1923, Atatürk officially declared the name of the nation and the country's status as a republic.

A vote then took place in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, and Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, was elected the first president of the Republic of Turkey by unanimous vote.

Since then, Turkey has celebrated Republic Day every Oct. 29.

Republic Day is being celebrated in all provinces of Turkey and the country's representations abroad.

A government ceremony in the capital Ankara, art events and fireworks in Istanbul, and concerts and torchlight processions in the Aegean Izmir province are among the celebrations of Republic Day.