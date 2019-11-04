Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu's guards involved in road rage fight

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu's bodyguards reportedly threatened a driver with their firearms and got into a physical altercation after a heated fight over a right-of-way dispute.



According to Serkan A., the driver involved in the fight, the incident took place in Istanbul's Beylikdüzü district around 10 p.m. The driver said the fight began as a verbal discussion in traffic but escalated after a minor collision between two vehicles.



The driver said the guards became visibly angered after the collision and began pursuing him through traffic. After cornering him, the guards pulled Serkan out of his vehicle while pointing their pistols at him. They then proceeded to beat him until witnesses called the police to the scene.



The incident was captured in video footage by a witness in a nearby apartment. The video showed two men repeatedly hitting and kicking another man down.



Both bodyguards were taken to the police for statements. The driver said he will press charges against the guards.