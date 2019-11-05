Bounty for terrorist leaders increases to TL 10 million

The Interior Ministry has increased the reward money paid for tipoffs about senior leaders of terrorist groups to TL 10 million, more than doubling the remuneration. A new regulation regarding those who help uncover terror crimes or evidence, or help authorities catch perpetrators allows the ministry to raise the bounty to TL 10 million in cases of major arrests. Currently, information leading to the capture of leaders or senior members of terrorist groups is awarded TL 4 million.

Eligibility for payment requires those paid not to be involved in the crimes themselves, providing tangible evidence and not being members of law enforcement or military or working as a paid informant. The bounty will not be paid if authorities already have critical information about the culprits that would eventually lead to their capture. The regulation also allows foreign nationals to qualify for the rewards. Informants will be paid separate sums for each wanted terrorist they help authorities capture.

Bounties will also be paid for those aiding in the capture of terrorists abroad, but payment depends on the condition that the terrorist is extradited to Turkey.

The Interior Ministry launched a most-wanted list in 2015 and started paying large sums of money to those helping capture terrorists by providing intelligence. The ministry categorizes terrorists into four different colors: red, blue, green and gray, depending on their threat level to the country. The red category is allocated to the most wanted terrorists, including Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader Fetullah Gülen, senior Daesh figure İlhami Balı and top figures of the PKK, including Cemil Bayık, Murat Karayılan and Duran Kalkan. Photos and personal information about wanted terrorists are published on an official website of the Interior Ministry.