Turkey to mark Nov. 11 National Forestation Day by planting 11 million saplings

Turkey is gearing up to plant 11 million saplings on Monday, November 11, eyeing two world records by planting the highest number of saplings in an hour and creating its biggest digital photo album.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that 11 million saplings would be planted across the country at 11:11 a.m. local time (0811GMT) in the biggest national environmental festival to date.

The current record for most saplings planted belongs to Indonesia with 232,647.