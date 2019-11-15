Turkish students welcome first midterm break

More than 18 million students across Turkey welcomed the nation's first midterm break as schools went on a weeklong break starting Friday. The midterm breaks were introduced by the Ministry of Education in May to increase efficiency and provide balance to students' social lives.



While many students took the occasion to enjoy their favorite activities, parents also saw the midterm as an opportunity for one final vacation before the winter settles in, causing long queues at Istanbul Airport.



According to the ministry, the midterm breaks have been introduced to balance Turkey's 13-week summer break, which is among the longest in the world, and decrease the possibility that students will forget what they have learned over the year. Two weeks for the midterm breaks were deducted from the summer break to bring it more in line with the global average.



The ministry, in cooperation with municipalities, will organize activities that students may opt to participate in over the midterm break, with a detailed list of activities published on the ministry website. The next midterm will arrive in April of the spring semester.