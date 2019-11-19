Turkey trains Russian doctors on liver transplants

A group of surgeons from Russia is receiving training in liver transplantation at a Turkish university in eastern Malatya province.



İnönü University's Turgut Özal Medical Center Liver Transplant Institute, which is the first in Europe and the second in the world specializing in the field, is providing a 15-day training to surgeons from Russia's capital Moscow and other cities.



"I think we will be able to help Russia with liver transplants. Our surgeon colleagues from Russia are participating in surgeries and are present at every stage before and after surgery," Sezai Yılmaz, the head of the institute, told Anadolu Agency (AA).



Noting that they also exchange information with Russian colleagues, Yılmaz said training for liver transplantations is extensive and extremely difficult.



He said many surgeons from various countries, including Germany, Poland and Pakistan, have also received training at the institute.



"The specialty of our institute is not only surgical operations but also to contribute to science. The institute and research laboratories were established for this purpose. We are working to produce the latest scientific data about liver transplantation and to pave the way for humanity," he added.



"Turkey was previously known for its tourism only, but now it is one of the leading countries in transplants," said Vasemin Sergey Andreevich, one of the Russian trainee surgeons. Andreevich praised the standard of education at the institute and said they plan to return for training again in the future.