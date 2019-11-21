Health Ministry renews appointment system by allocating time gaps

The Health Ministry renewed its online appointment system, implementing spare appointment choices for the time periods that are most skipped by patients for each hospital.

The system will remind each patient a day before their appointment and if the patient cancels the system will call and inform the patient on the waiting list, a report by Turkish daily Hürriyet said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that with the help of the new software they "started to create new appointments by taking advantage of the time gaps we identified. It works extremely well now. We have allocated the gap created by those who cannot come even though they have made an appointment to our other patients."

The new implementation followed an artificial intelligence (AI) software system that came into use recently. The AI system will help the patient determine which doctor to see after a brief questionnaire. Patients who log into the system will be asked a series of questions, including location, type, duration and severity of the pain.

The system aims to prevent patients from choosing the wrong doctors when they make an appointment for the examination.