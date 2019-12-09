Turkey's TIKA opens new building at high school in Uganda

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) have inaugurated a new building at an existing high school complex in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, the agency said in a statement.

The new building has five classrooms, two offices and will form part of the Nateete Muslim High School complex which accommodates a total of 1,200 students.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Turkey's Ambassador to Kampala Fikret Kerem Alp, TİKA Uganda Coordinator Yahya Acu, Primary and Secondary Education of the Ministry of Education in Uganda Director-General Mulindwa Ismael, along with the school administration, students and their families.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alp said Turkey would continue to support Uganda in the education sector, advising Ugandan students to apply for scholarships at Turkish schools.



School Principal Bagaala Ahmed Luyirika said the newly constructed building would be crucial for students to receive education in better conditions. The principal also thanked TİKA and Turkey for their support.