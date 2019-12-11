   
TURKEY
CATEGORIES

Turkish cities go bananas over duct-taped art craze

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 11.12.2019 18:14
Screenshots from social media accounts of Şanlıurfa and Trabzon municipalities.
Screenshots from social media accounts of Şanlıurfa and Trabzon municipalities.

Maurizio Cattelan is the talk of the art world nowadays with his latest work – a banana duct-taped to a wall – that made its debut at an art show in Miami. Sold for $120,000, it was inevitable that the art piece would pave the way for countless internet memes, with social media users sharing photos of mundane items duct-taped on the wall. Two Turkish municipalities have now joined the latest internet fad via their Twitter accounts.

The Twitter account of the municipality of Şanlıurfa, a southeastern city, shared a photo of isot – a nationally famous red pepper native to the city – duct-taped to a wall, with the caption, "our priceless art work." The municipality of Trabzon, a Black Sea city, followed suit with a photo of an anchovy duct-taped to a wall. "This is what we call art work. It is better steamed," read the tweet that accompanied the photo of the anchovy, which the city is famous for.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Turkey Police in Istanbul captured 22 suspects in operations against terrorist...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS