African dance group of orphans arrives in Turkey

ANADOLU AGENCY
ISTANBUL
Published 15.12.2019 19:30
Masaka Kids Africana members pose at the airport, Istanbul, Dec. 15, 2019. (DHA Photo)
A dance group comprised of orphan children from the east-central African nation of Uganda arrived in Turkey to mesmerize residents with their eccentric sound.

Masaka Kids Africana, named after their home city of Masaka – located around 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of the capital Kampala – have earned accolades the world over thanks to their viral dance videos.

Airport personnel in Istanbul organized a surprise welcome event for the orphans, with placards saying, "Istanbul will dance with you!" and "Welcome Masaka Kids Africa."

The children broke into a short dance at the airport in response. The dancers will put their skills on show on a number of TV programs and performances in Istanbul from Dec. 14 to Dec. 23.

