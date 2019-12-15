Turkish businessman tracks down garbage truck after bag of cash thrown into trash

A Turkish businessman was lucky to find his bag full of money after it was mistakenly thrown into the trash.



Eyüp Güçlü, from central Turkey's Konya, withdrew $70,000 from his bank account and put the money in a plastic bag. He then left the cash at his office.



Later in the day, a cleaner threw the bag out without realizing it had money in it. When Güçlü found out about what happened to the cash, municipality workers had already picked up the trash from the office building.



Güçlü checked the security cameras to identify the garbage truck's license plate and successfully tracked it down.



He was able to recover his money from a local land fill.