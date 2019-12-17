Bangladesh Consulate in Istanbul holds Victory Day celebrations

The Bangladeshi Consulate in Istanbul on Monday celebrated the country's 48th Victory Day in an elaborate program at Yıldız Technical University Auditorium.

Istanbul Deputy Gov. Cemalettin Özdemir attended the program as a guest of honor.

Bangladesh's consul general in Istanbul, Mohammad Monirul Islam, opened the event with a welcome speech. The speech was followed by the screening of a TRT World report on Bangladesh's thriving pharmaceutical industry. Istanbul-based journalist Shamim Chowdhury spoke about Bangladesh's potential and the challenges it faces in the future.

The event continued with a cultural program presented by Serap Yenici, Agni Dance Group, Sufi Academy and a group of Bangladeshi students.

The celebrations ended with a dinner of traditional Bangladeshi cuisine. The evening was also attended by journalist Ahmet Coşkunaydın, Travelers Club of Turkey Chairman Orhan Kural and Bangladeshi expats residing in the city.

Bangladesh became a sovereign nation in 1971 when it split from Pakistan after a nine-month War of Independence.