Turks happy with their family life, survey shows

The majority of people living in Turkey are happy with their family life, a poll released Wednesday by Areda Survey showed.

According to the poll, 64% of the 4,201 participants surveyed said they were happy with their family life, while 11% said the opposite and the rest said they were unsure.

Regarding their relationships with their relatives, two-thirds of the participants said they visited their relatives on holiday. However, when it comes to asking for help, whether monetary or not, 56% of the participants said that they would prefer not to ask their relatives for assistance.

Proving that neighborhood relationships were still hanging on despite expanding city culture, half of the participants said that they knew the majority of their neighbors, while less than 10% said they didn't know anybody in their vicinity. More than two-thirds of the participants also said they would gladly share food or other things with their neighbors.