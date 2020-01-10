Turkish Red Crescent signs MoU with South Africa Red Cross

The Turkish Red Crescent has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) on establishing strategic cooperation and partnership.

The agreement was inked by Kerem Kınık, president of the Turkish Red Crescent, and Chairperson of SARCS Mothibedi Panyane in Johannesburg late Thursday.

"The signing of the memorandum paves the way for both parties to promote and establish a mutually beneficial partnership,'' Sedar Güner of the Turkish Red Crescent told Anadolu Agency after the event.

He said the Turkish Red Crescent and SARCS agreed to collaborate in organizational development, humanitarian aid and relief programs.

Other areas of cooperation will include advocacy and fundraising, youth and volunteer management, and disaster risk reduction through joint trainings, technical assistance and staff exchange programs.

The president of the Turkish Red Crescent was accompanied by his Vice President Naci Yorulmaz and Yasir Yılmaz, a member of the organization's governing board, during the visit to South Africa.

The delegation was hosted by the Turkish Ambassador to South Africa Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen, who briefed them about Turkey-South Africa relations. She also participated in some of the meetings between the two organizations.

The Turkish Red Crescent provides humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities in Africa in partnership with Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies.

The organization currently runs offices in Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan to assist people affected by conflicts and natural disasters.

It sends relief items to alleviate human suffering in various countries experiencing humanitarian crises in Africa.

It also supports development initiatives to help communities to be better prepared for emergencies through resilience building.

The Turkish Red Crescent also reaches out to vulnerable populations in many African countries during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Muslim holidays of Eid.

The organization says it is planning to increase its humanitarian interventions in Africa by establishing more offices on the continent.