Egypt brands raid on AA journalists as terror operation

Egypt stirred up controversy with the detention of staff from Turkey's official Anadolu Agency (AA) and now claims it was "an operation against a troll cell."

The country's Interior Ministry said they confiscated cameras and microphones seized in the raid on the agency's Cairo office, claiming the office was spreading the propaganda of the Muslim Brotherhood which is viewed as a terrorist group by Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's regime.

AA, which operates as a media outlet across the world, has been operational in Cairo since 2012.

Four of the agency's staff members, including one Turkish citizen, were arrested and taken to an unknown location by Egyptian police in the raid on Tuesday. AA said police officers stormed the office Tuesday evening, cutting off security cameras and the internet connection and searched the office until the early hours of Wednesday. Officers also confiscated the passports, cellphones and computers of staff. The officers involved refused to disclose the reason for the raid to a lawyer working for the agency. A female Egyptian journalist who was at the office was released at midnight, while four others were taken to an unknown location Wednesday morning.

The detained staff members include Hilmi Balcı, a Turkish national who is in charge of the office's finance and administrative affairs department, and Egyptian citizens Hussein al-Qabbani, Hussein al-Abbas and Abdelselam Muhammad, who is an employee of the Turkey-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).

The el-Sissi regime, which came to power by ousting democratically-elected Mohammed Morsi in 2014, has branded the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.