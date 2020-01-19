Former Prime Minister Ecevit's wife interred at state cemetery

Turkish politician Rahşan Ecevit was buried on Sunday next to her husband, former prime minister Bülent Ecevit, at the state cemetery in the capital Ankara after passing away at the age of 97.

Her funeral was attended by several prominent political figures, including Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Ecevit was receiving treatment at Gülhane Training and Research Hospital in the Turkish capital before she passed away Friday.

Ecevit, a Turkish politician, writer and painter, was the founder and first leader of the Democratic Left Party.

She resigned from the party in 2009. On Jan. 17, 2010, she was elected as the co-president of the Democratic Left People's Party, which she also founded.