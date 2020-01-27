Chinese workers quarantined on suspicion of coronavirus in Turkey's Aksaray

A group of 12 people, nine of whom are Chinese workers, were put under quarantine on Monday in a hospital in Turkey's central Aksaray province.

Two Chinese workers employed at the natural gas storage facility at Aksaray's Lake Tuz reported dizziness, vomiting and nausea. It was reported that the Chinese workers arrived from their country five days ago.

Local health authorities were alerted to the incident and surgical masks were distributed to personnel.

Officials said in a statement that necessary analysis and tests are being carried out.



Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Monday that there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Turkey up to this point.

The new viral illness being watched with a wary eye around the globe continues to spread with people in more than 13 countries, mostly in Asia, diagnosed with the virus despite China's massive quarantines and travel lockdowns.

The toll from China's viral epidemic spiked Monday to 81 dead, with hundreds of new infections.

Cases have been reported far and wide as the rapidly spreading virus has reached North America, Europe and Australia. Those infected had previously been in China.



There are three known cases of the coronavirus in France, the first European country to be affected by the outbreak. All three of the cases, confirmed in Paris and Bordeaux, had recently traveled to China and have been placed in isolation.



The U.S. has confirmed five cases of the virus in the states of California, Arizona, Illinois and Washington.