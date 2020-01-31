No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Turkey, minister says

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Friday that no cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Turkey.

"In the case that the virus is detected, we have sufficient resources to deal with it safely," the minister repeatedly assured during a news conference.

Koca added that 11,000 passengers arriving from China have been checked with thermal cameras, and they have not encountered any suspected cases of the coronavirus. He said that samples had been analyzed from 68 people across several provinces of Turkey, but all of the tests had come back negative for the virus.

The minister said that none of the Turkish evacuees from China's Wuhan were found to be infected, noting that all of the passengers and staff arriving from Wuhan would be kept in isolation for 14 days to ensure that they are not infected with the coronavirus.

Koca said the cargo plane that will evacuate the 34 Turkish citizens will depart from Ankara within a few hours. The plane will also bring seven Azerbaijanis, seven Georgians and one Albanian, he added.